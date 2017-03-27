Tecumseh going ‘blue’ for fallen officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TECUMSEH, Okla. - Tecumseh is going blue for Officer Justin Terney who was killed after a gun exchange Sunday night.

Residents are being asked to light blue lights in his memory.

“It's crazy to think that he's gone, you know,” said Brady Skillings, a Tecumseh firefighter.

Those who knew Terney told NewsChannel 4 he was a stand-up guy with a great sense of humor.

The volunteer firefighter had just started his career as a Tecumseh police officer.

“He was really prideful about what he did with the police department and the community,” Skillings said.

The 22-year-old was killed doing the job he loved.

Police said, during an attempted traffic stop, Byron Shepard, 36, jumped out of the car and ran.

Terney tried to use his taser on Shepard, but it did not work.

A short time later, Terney was short three times in a shootout with the suspect.

Shepard was shot four times and is in the ICU.

Terney underwent surgery but lost too much blood and died at the hospital.

Immediately after the news, people from near and far began to rally their support.

Governor Mary Fallin is also sending her sympathies and support.

“Our prayers go out with his family, and his friends, and relatives and certainly with the Tecumseh police force,” Fallin said.

Thoughtful words and growing memorials are bringing comfort to the community that is hurting.

“You see the worst of the worst sometimes, but together is how you get through it,” Skillings said.

Monetary donations can be made at BancFirst to 'The Justin Terney Fund.'