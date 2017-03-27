The ‘rock hoppers’ at Grand Lake have no use for the water unless you can drive through it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DISNEY, OKLAHOMA -- As a kid, Russ Hogan used to run around this part of the Grand River wishing he had a car like this to carry him.

"I dreamed of the day I could have me a machine that I could drive all over this place," he says.

He never could have imagined back then but he eventually dreamed up later in life.

This five-mile stretch of Grand River below the Pensacola Dam is now an off-road playground for any kind of vehicle you think might be able to handle the terrain.

Hogan says, "It's a run what you brung sport."

In an earlier life Russ owned a marina on the water.

He sold out when the 'oil bust' hit, but he couldn't retire.

"At 60 years of age I found that I was wired too tight to sit on the front porch," he smiles.

Instead he bought an old farm near Disney and opened Hogan's Off Road RV Park.

Russ describes, "We have trails up the ridges, down the ridges, through the valleys, out into the swamp."

Then he set out to conquer or name every obstacle anyone could drive up or over.

"Nosebleed, Little Blue, Wailing Wall," he lists.

In any kind of 4-wheeler or 2-wheeler you can think of or build.

"Jeeps, Scouts, Broncos," he continues.

This spring break event might be the most popular of the year.

The river bottom is a parking lot.

The Rock Garden is a freeway free for all, and this run called The Bounty offers the ultimate hill climb challenge.

"As long as you keep the shiny side up and the greasy side down it ain't bad," says an off roader from Kansas.

"Is there any place this truck won't go," asks a Meat Run visitor?

"There are lots of places this won't go," smiles another off roader from Joplin, Missouri.

Russ Hogan is here through it all, directing traffic, saying hello to old friends, and packing his campground with outdoor adventurers who don't like to walk anywhere it might be possible to drive.

Hogan estimates 5,000 off-road enthusiasts visited his campground and trail system during his Meat Run event in March, 2017.

For more information on other events or the off-road park go to Hogans Off Road on http://www.Facebook.com