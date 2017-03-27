× Update: H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Chickasha closed due to injury crash

CHICKASHA, Okla. – H.E. Bailey Turnpike just south of Chickasha is closed due to a crash involving an injured pedestrian, according to officials.

Originally, the eastbound lanes were reported closed however, now, the westbound outside lane is being reported closed.

Officials said two people were outside their broken down vehicle, when they were struck by another vehicle around 5:20 p.m. Monday near mile marker 77.

EMSA is reportedly still on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.