Walk-in Tub Benefits for Arthritis

Discover the Healing Benefits of a Walk-in Tub…

If you or a loved one live with arthritis, you know all too well how difficult day-to-day activities can be. A bathroom full of hard, slippery surfaces and a tall tub to step into can become a difficult and even dangerous place to get around. Bliss Walk-in Tubs were designed to be easy to use for everyone, but bathers with arthritis may benefit the most.

Bliss Walk-in Tubs are designed to be easily accessible to those with arthritis. The low 6-inch threshold makes entering and exiting a seamless transition. Sitting down and getting up is also less strenuous with our ADA-compliant 17-inch seat. Plus, the integrated in-tub grab bars give bathers added support when getting into or out of the walk-in tub. The senior friendly faucets use large levers, which make them easy to turn and control. Our walk-in tubs also employ a convenient lever drain, so bathers won’t have to struggle with pulling a chain and stopper plug.

Bliss Tubs offers a dual massage system, so you can have a calm, placid bath or an energetic stream of focused water and caressing bubbles to relieve stiff joints. Our massage system has an easy-to-use keypad that responds to a feather-light touch. Most other walk-in tub companies use pneumatic controls, an inefficient, outdated technology that requires more strength on your part to operate. Pneumatic controls are also often unlabeled, leaving you to figure out which button does what. Our keypad is properly labeled and illuminated to make it clear what you are getting.

Using warm water to treat health conditions like arthritis is a proven effective therapy that has been utilized for centuries. This practice, known as hydrotherapy, works by increasing blood flow to sore tissue, which makes stiff joints feel at ease. Relaxing in a water-filled tub can also help treat osteoarthritis by decreasing the weight placed on a person’s aching joints and spine. The Bliss Dual Massage System includes both air and water jets that focus water toward the neck, back, shoulders, hips, legs and feet, which help relieve tension in these areas.

Your bathroom should feel like a sanctuary, not the most dangerous room in the house. Finding the right walk-in tub for your needs can make bathing into the simple and soothing process that it used to be. Choose peace of mind with Bliss Tubs.

If you’d like to find out more about Bliss Walk-in Tubs, visit our website or call us at 405-226-8424, or fill out the form below and we’ll contact you as soon as possible.

This content sponsored by Bliss Walk-in Bathtubs.