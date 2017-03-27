Walk-In Tub Safety Benefits

Want a Safe and Relaxing Bathroom? We Can Make It Happen.

There are few things more relaxing than drawing a bath, melting away the cares of the world and giving yourself the time you deserve. What should be a soothing experience, however, often gets impeded by concerns of slips and falls. When it’s time to unwind, these issues should be the furthest thing from your mind. That’s where Bliss Walk-in Tubs comes in.

We understand that seniors and those with reduced mobility often feel uncertain in the bathroom. With most falls in the home occurring here, moving in and out of a standard-size bathtub isn’t only inconvenient, it can be dangerous. We hope to restore your confidence and peace of mind with our walk-in tubs’ low threshold. The in-tub grab bars and nonslip floors also provide steady support to help keep your balance. Our water-tight door seal also means you won’t have to deal with a wet bathroom floor. Our ADA-compliant high seats also make it easier to settle in and get up once you are finished. The ease of maneuvering in and out of your walk-in tub will make stress a distant memory.

The benefits of a walk-in bathtub don’t end there. From knee pain to insomnia, tendinitis to stroke recovery, a walk-in tub can make you feel much healthier. Depending on your needs, it could be one of the safest investments you make. Here are a few reasons why a walk-in tub can improve your health and lead to a safer bathing experience:

A walk-in tub seat allows you to sit down and relax, and it is easier to stand up and get out of your tub

Warm water bathing relieves arthritis pain, alleviating stiffness in arthritis sufferers and saving money on health care and physical therapy

Soaking in a warm bath increases heart rate while lowering blood pressure

Bathing improves blood circulation, strengthens your immune system and gives you more energy. Increased blood circulation promotes cell growth, organ function and healthy skin

Water therapy can help in recovery from strokes, connective tissue diseases and other respiratory related problems

A warm bath before bed time promotes drowsiness and relaxes muscles, resulting in a good night’s sleep

Studies show that those with Type II diabetes who used warm water therapy reported a reduction in blood sugar levels, improved sleep and an increased sense of well-being

Warm water immersion can protect the heart from arrhythmia and strengthen the heart muscle

Water therapy can alleviate back, knee and hip pain

A relaxing bath can soothe hemorrhoids, varicose veins and tendinitis

Bliss Walk-in Tubs have a detachable hand-shower that makes it easier for bathers to get to those hard-to-reach areas

Your bathtub should fit your needs. A Bliss Tub can make your bathroom feel as welcoming and accommodating as it has ever felt. Relieve stress and feel the health benefits as you soak in the serene water or massaging bubbles of your walk-in tub.

If you’d like to find out more about Bliss Walk-in Tubs, visit our website or call us at 405-226-8424, or fill out the form below and we’ll contact you as soon as possible.

This content sponsored by Bliss Walk-in Bathtubs.