Watch: Dozens of Oklahoma officers pay tribute to fallen Tecumseh officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fallen Oklahoma police officer was taken back to his hometown on Monday afternoon.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Officer Justin Terney attempted to pull over a vehicle near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper.

After a short foot chase, police say the suspect shot Officer Terney three times in the leg and abdomen.

Terney was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital and underwent surgery. However, officials say he lost too much blood and succumbed to his injuries.

“My department is not doing good,” said J.R. Kidney, Assistant Chief of Tecumseh Police. “I’ve been here about 22 years and this is our first officer-involved shooting. We haven’t had to live through this yet.”

Justin Terney was just 22-years-old and was a rookie with the Tecumseh Police Department.

Department officials say he was only with the force for a year but was already planning to become a K-9 handler in the future.

As news of Terney’s death spread on social media, police departments from across the country began expressing their condolences.

“We really appreciate that. We need everyone to rally around us and support us. We’ve got guys going through some stuff that they’ve never been through before,” Kidney said.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, dozens of law enforcement units escorted Terney’s body back to his hometown, near Eufaula.

As the procession proceeded along I-40, additional units joined in to honor the fallen officer.

Three cruisers and an ambulance could be seen joining at the end of the procession after waiting in the median for the end.

In addition to law enforcement and emergency personnel, a couple of citizens also arrived to show their support. One man stood along a bridge with an American flag as they passed.

As the procession continued through own, several fire trucks and ambulances could be seen parked on overpasses paying their respects. A few citizens could also be seen standing on the sides or roads.