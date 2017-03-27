Watch: Oklahoma deputy saves injured driver from burning car

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma deputy is being credited with saving the life of an injured driver, and his actions were caught on camera.

On March 26, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s office were called to an injury accident.

A few minutes later, dispatchers told responding deputies that the car was on fire and that the driver was trapped.

Deputy Carey Duniphin was the first deputy to arrive on the scene and immediately ran to the burning car.

When he got close to the scene, he spotted a man on his hands and knees outside of the vehicle.

Deputy Duniphin noticed that the driver, who was later identified as Alex Rangel, had blood coming from his mouth and likely suffered from a broken jaw.

He then noticed that Rangel’s leg was bent in half, meaning he would not be able to walk away from the crash site and get to safety on his own.

Duniphin was able to drag Rangel about 10 yards to safety until other help could arrive.