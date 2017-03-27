× Westbrook Sparks Late Thunder Rally to Beat Mavericks

Russell Westbrook scored 16 of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s final 18 points and led a 14-0 OKC run to rally to beat the Dallas Mavericks 92-91 on Monday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Westbrook had his 37th triple double, with 37 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, but saved his best part of the game for the end.

The Thunder trailed by 15 points at halftime and by 14 in the fourth quarter.

With Dallas leading 91-78 with three and a half minutes left when Westbrook got a dunk to begin the Thunder’s final run.

He followed with a three-pointer, then after a tip-in by Steven Adams made it 91-85 Mavericks, Westbrook made the final three baskets of the game.

Westbrook also made a key defensive play, deflecting a Mavericks’ inbound pass off J.J. Barea out of bounds, giving OKC the ball with 13 seconds to play.

Westbrook pulled up and hit a jumper from just beyond the foul line with 7 seconds left to give the Thunder a 92-91 lead.

Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer that could have given the Mavs the lead in the final seconds, and OKC held on to win.

Only two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Victor Oladipo scoring 15 and Taj Gibson 13.

The Thunder struggled offensively most of the game, but eventually outshot the Mavs, making 44 percent of their shots to 41 percent for Dallas.

OKC was just 6-for-23 from three-point range, but outrebounded the Mavs by nine, 48-39.

The Thunder improved to 42-31 on the season.

OKC finishes their three-game road trip with a visit to Orlando on Wednesday at 6:00.