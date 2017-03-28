8-year-old Oklahoma boy killed in tragic shooting

OCHELATA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after an 8-year-old Oklahoma boy was killed in a tragic shooting.

On Sunday, deputies said 8-year-old Kade Minor asked his 15-year-old cousin if he had any guns.

That is when the teenager showed the young boy a 12-gauge shotgun, KJRH reports.

Deputies said the gun was leaning against the tire of a vehicle when it fell to the ground, causing it to discharge one round.

Authorities say that round struck Minor in the abdomen.

The 15-year-old reportedly loaded the boy into a vehicle and family members attempted CPR.

Sadly, the boy passed away.

Deputies are investigating the shooting; however, the investigation so far reveals no foul play.

Officials believe the shooting was likely accidental, KJRH reports.