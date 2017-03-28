× Deputies: Man claiming to be Marine veteran arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Illinois man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught with drugs inside his vehicle while traveling through Canadian County.

On March 2, deputies with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say 32-year-old Daniel Joseph Snyder was stopped along eastbound I-40 for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, Snyder said he was heading home from California after a visit with some of “his brothers from the service.”

Snyder said that he flew to California to see a friend who was experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder issues from combat experience with the Marines.

“I believe Snyder was quick to point out that he was a US Marine Corps veteran serving two tours overseas in hopes that my deputy would be sympathetic, and let him go,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

After being cited for improper lane use, deputies asked Snyder if he was transporting illegal drugs. He said he wasn’t and gave deputies permission to search the vehicle.

During the search, sheriff’s officials say they found 13.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 11.5 pounds of THC oil in two separate hidden compartments.

Snyder was arrested on a complaint of trafficking marijuana.

“If you’re trafficking illegal drugs, it doesn’t matter who you are, because no one is above the law,” said West.