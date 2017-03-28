× Edmond city council approves ordinance to allow backyard chickens

EDMOND, Okla. – A debate between Edmond city leaders and some homeowners has finally come to a close.

For years, several homeowners in Edmond have petitioned the city council to allow chickens in some backyards.

“We just want small coops in our backyards. No roosters. Just a couple of hens that produce eggs for our families,” Patricia Mackey told NewsChannel 4 in February.

The group, ‘Edmond Urban Chickens,’ has continually asked city leaders to allow chickens in densely populated neighborhoods.

However, city officials created their own proposed ordinance that allows up to eight chickens on residential lots in excess of 30,000 square feet.

On Monday, the Edmond city council voted unanimously to approve that ordinance to allow chickens on some properties.

City leaders say roosters are prohibited and residents will need to apply for a permit.

Supporters say they realize the ordinance won’t help a lot of their members, but it is a start.

“The people who live on a majority of the lots in Edmond, 90 percent of the people who signed the petition, the 814 families who signed the petition to have urban chickens, they won’t be able to have those on their lots because they’re less than 30,000 square feet,” Heidi Wright said in February.

“We are thrilled with the Edmond City Council’s decision to allow this backyard hen ordinance. It’s a big win for our group members,” explained Lainee Copeland, co-founder of Edmond Urban Chickens. “We are aware this city ordinance does not cover 90% of our members’ needs, because they live on lots smaller than 30,000 square feet. But it is a good start. And it is great that the City Council acknowledges the large number of citizens who are serious about keeping backyard hens.”

Residents can begin applying for permits beginning on April 26 at the Edmond City Clerk’s office.