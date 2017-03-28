× Edmond middle school students surprise substitute teacher battling cancer

EDMOND, Okla. — Choir students from Heartland Middle School visited a substitute teacher who’s battling cancer and sang a special set of songs for him.

Larry Jackson is a substitute teacher who often works at Headland Middle School.

Jackson has been out of the classroom since late February while battling cancer.

On Tuesday, some of the choir students from Heartland visited him at his home and sang songs to brighten his day.