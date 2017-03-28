× Man arrested at Oklahoma City bar after allegedly destroying refrigerator, carrying woman outside

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after he allegedly carried a woman out of a bar after allegedly destroying property.

On March 27, officers were called to Triples Bar and Grille after callers reported a man acting strangely.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses told police that 46-year-old Donald Horner came into the bar and began talking to himself. After ordering two beers, he reportedly walked out of the bar.

When he came back inside, he reportedly ordered two more beers before getting up and walking to the kitchen.

The report states that witnesses heard Horner moving the refrigerator and heard a loud crash.

One employee told officers that she walked into the kitchen and noticed that Horner “knocked the refrigerator over causing all of the food to fall out of it,” according to the affidavit.

When he walked out of the kitchen, witnesses reportedly heard him say things like “It’s going to happen tonight.”

At that point, he allegedly forcefully picked up a woman and carried her out of the bar.

Once outside, the affidavit states that he put her down.

Horner was arrested on complaints of kidnapping, destruction of property over $1,000, destruction of property and assault and battery.