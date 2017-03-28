× Moore, Mid-Del schools cancel extracurricular activities for Tuesday

MOORE, Okla. – A couple of school districts in the metro have decided to cancel extracurricular activities due to the threat of severe weather.

On Tuesday afternoon, Moore Public Schools and Mid-Del Public Schools announced that all extracurricular activities and evening classes were canceled for tonight.

Parents/Guardians-

Update on night time activities.. pic.twitter.com/xVbeDtUEC3 — Moore Public Schools (@MoorePublicSch) March 28, 2017

For the safety of our students, we have decided to cancel all extracurricular activities for tonight due to inclement weather. Thank you! — Mid-Del News (@middelnews) March 28, 2017

Click here for a list of closings, which will be updated throughout the day.

Strong storms are expected to bring heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday evening.