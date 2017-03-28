Up-to-the-minute Oklahoma Severe Weather Watches and Warnings
Moore, Mid-Del schools cancel extracurricular activities for Tuesday

Posted 2:32 pm, March 28, 2017

MOORE, Okla. – A couple of school districts in the metro have decided to cancel extracurricular activities due to the threat of severe weather.

On Tuesday afternoon, Moore Public Schools and Mid-Del Public Schools announced that all extracurricular activities and evening classes were canceled for tonight.

Strong storms are expected to bring heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday evening.

 