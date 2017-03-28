Officials: Blood donations in honor of fallen Oklahoma officer will save more than 100 lives
TECUMSEH, Okla. – Following the tragic death of a young Oklahoma police officer, officials say more than 100 lives will be saved due to a series of blood donations in his honor.
Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney attempted to pull over a vehicle near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper.
The passenger of the vehicle jumped out of the car and ran from Terney, who pursued him on foot.
Officials say Terney was shot three times by the suspect and was forced to undergo surgery for his injuries.
“A lot of fellow officers and people in Tecumseh were doing a blood drive. He was losing a lot of blood so we knew that we needed that. But unfortunately, they were not able to get some of the bleeding to stop,” said J.R. Kidney, Assistant Chief of Tecumseh Police.
Police confirmed that Terney succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday morning.
Terney was just 22-years-old and was in his first year with the Tecumseh Police Department.
On Monday, the Oklahoma Blood Institute contacted KFOR, saying that several people had expressed interest in donating blood in honor of Officer Terney.
Now, we’re learning that those donations are having a profound effect on the lives of Oklahomans.
During Monday’s blood drive at the Pottawatomie County Health Department, 36 people donated in Terney’s honor. Each donation saves approximately three lives, so that is 108 lives that will be saved in Officer Terney’s honor.
If you would like to donate blood in honor of Officer Terney, there are a series of blood drives occurring in Pottawatomie County in the coming days.
- Friday, March 31, 9:15 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Absentee Shawnee Health Center in Little Axe
15951 Little Axe Drive
The blood drive will be set up inside the Clinic
- Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
St. Benedict Catholic Church
634 N. Kickapoo
The blood drive will be set up in the Gym
- Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Sunnylane Southern Baptist Church
4500 SE 31st Street in Del City
Look for the Bloodmobile
- Sunday, April 9, 8:30 a.m. – Noon
Choctaw United Methodist Church
1200 N. Choctaw Road
Look for the Bloodmobile
- Monday, April 10, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tecumseh High School
901 N. 13th
The blood drive will be in the Alumni Center
- Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Shawnee Mall
4901 N. Kickapoo
Enter in the Mall at the East Entrance, and we will be next door to Kohl’s.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute would like donors to know that they can tell their screener prior to giving blood that they would like their donations to credit Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney.