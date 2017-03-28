× Officials: Blood donations in honor of fallen Oklahoma officer will save more than 100 lives

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Following the tragic death of a young Oklahoma police officer, officials say more than 100 lives will be saved due to a series of blood donations in his honor.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney attempted to pull over a vehicle near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper.

The passenger of the vehicle jumped out of the car and ran from Terney, who pursued him on foot.

Officials say Terney was shot three times by the suspect and was forced to undergo surgery for his injuries.

“A lot of fellow officers and people in Tecumseh were doing a blood drive. He was losing a lot of blood so we knew that we needed that. But unfortunately, they were not able to get some of the bleeding to stop,” said J.R. Kidney, Assistant Chief of Tecumseh Police.

Police confirmed that Terney succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday morning.

Terney was just 22-years-old and was in his first year with the Tecumseh Police Department.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Blood Institute contacted KFOR, saying that several people had expressed interest in donating blood in honor of Officer Terney.

Now, we’re learning that those donations are having a profound effect on the lives of Oklahomans.

During Monday’s blood drive at the Pottawatomie County Health Department, 36 people donated in Terney’s honor. Each donation saves approximately three lives, so that is 108 lives that will be saved in Officer Terney’s honor.

If you would like to donate blood in honor of Officer Terney, there are a series of blood drives occurring in Pottawatomie County in the coming days.

Friday, March 31, 9:15 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Absentee Shawnee Health Center in Little Axe

15951 Little Axe Drive

The blood drive will be set up inside the Clinic

Absentee Shawnee Health Center in Little Axe 15951 Little Axe Drive The blood drive will be set up inside the Clinic Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. Benedict Catholic Church

634 N. Kickapoo

The blood drive will be set up in the Gym

St. Benedict Catholic Church 634 N. Kickapoo The blood drive will be set up in the Gym Sunday, April 2, 9 a.m. – 12:45 p.m .

Sunnylane Southern Baptist Church

4500 SE 31st Street in Del City

Look for the Bloodmobile

. Sunnylane Southern Baptist Church 4500 SE 31st Street in Del City Look for the Bloodmobile Sunday, April 9, 8:30 a.m. – Noon

Choctaw United Methodist Church

1200 N. Choctaw Road

Look for the Bloodmobile

Choctaw United Methodist Church 1200 N. Choctaw Road Look for the Bloodmobile Monday, April 10, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tecumseh High School

901 N. 13th

The blood drive will be in the Alumni Center

Tecumseh High School 901 N. 13th The blood drive will be in the Alumni Center Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Shawnee Mall

4901 N. Kickapoo

Enter in the Mall at the East Entrance, and we will be next door to Kohl’s.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute would like donors to know that they can tell their screener prior to giving blood that they would like their donations to credit Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney.