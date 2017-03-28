× Oklahoma City police investigating reported hit-and-run involving pedestrian

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of N. Staton following an accident involving a pedestrian.

Witnesses told officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department that a white vehicle hit a pedestrian and drove away without stopping.

Police officials tell NewsChannel 4 that the pedestrian is unconscious but alive.