Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly embezzling more than $400,000

ROLAND, Okla. – A Roland woman has been taken into custody after she allegedly embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a business.

On Monday, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations arrested 45-year-old Carolyn Louise Hignite on an embezzlement charge.

Authorities allege that Hignite prepared 122 fictitious loans under fake names at Anchor Financial Services. She eventually took the money that was assigned to each loan, officials allege.

Investigators believe it all started around Christmas 2012 to pay for a gambling habit. Over the years, the money totaled more than $400,000.