One person hospitalized after shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Around 3:40 a.m., police were called to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of Parkview Ave., near S.W. 33rd and Independence.
When authorities arrived on scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound.
That person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
At this time, there is no suspect information.
KFOR crews are working to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.