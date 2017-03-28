× One person hospitalized after shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3:40 a.m., police were called to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of Parkview Ave., near S.W. 33rd and Independence.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

That person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.