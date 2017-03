× OSU’s Jawun Evans Honored

Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans was honored on Tuesday as an honorable mention All-America selection by the Associated Press.

Evans averaged 19.2 points a game last year in his sophomore season and had 204 assists, the fourth most in a season in OSU history.

Evans was first team All-Big 12 and all-district by both the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.