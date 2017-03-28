Up-to-the-minute Oklahoma Severe Weather Watches and Warnings
Over 3,000 OG&E customers without power in Oklahoma City

Posted 10:23 pm, March 28, 2017

OKLAHOMA – Thousands of people are without power due to severe weather Tuesday evening.

OG&E says they have over 3,000 customers without power in Oklahoma City.

They are aware of the issue and are working to restore power.

Click here for outage information regarding Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

Click here for outage information for Edmond Electric.