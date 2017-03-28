Over 3,000 OG&E customers without power in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA – Thousands of people are without power due to severe weather Tuesday evening.

OG&E says they have over 3,000 customers without power in Oklahoma City.

OKC area outage: 3140 customers. We are currently assessing. An estimated time of restoration will be posted ASAP https://t.co/0RkxuULvtg — OG&E (@OGandE) March 29, 2017

Enid outage: 1,599 customers. We are currently assessing. An estimated time of restoration will be posted ASAP: https://t.co/0RkxuULvtg — OG&E (@OGandE) March 29, 2017

They are aware of the issue and are working to restore power.

Click here for outage information regarding Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

Click here for outage information for Edmond Electric.