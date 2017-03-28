Purcell police officer charged after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog

PURCELL, Okla. – A Purcell police officer has been charged after he allegedly shot a dog with his service weapon, leaving a family pet bloodied and injured.

“It caught this leg, and hopefully if I can keep the infection out of his joint, he won’t lose his paw,” the dog’s owner told KFOR in Oct. 2016.

Champion sustained a gunshot wound on his foot, where he was allegedly shot by Purcell Police Officer Richard Kyle Glasgow.

“They said that he fell over on his motorcycle and that he had shot my dog, Champion,” the dog’s owner said.

Glasgow lives nearby and has been known to complain about the dog running out into the road, but witnesses say that wasn’t this case this time.

“He fell over and then he took his gun and then shot twice,” Champion’s owner said.

A sheriff’s report states the officer had slurred speech and deputies could smell a strong odor of alcohol.

It also stated the officer used his police issued gun to fire one shot into the ground and another shot at Champion.

Deputies believe Glasgow was intoxicated.

“They heard two shots and then the dog yelped,” the owner said.

According to the report, the officer was not arrested at the time and authorities took the officer’s patrol car that he drove back from the scene.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the shooting.

The officer has since been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm.