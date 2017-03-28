× Report: Budget cuts may force DPS to close several driver’s license exam sites across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – As state budget cuts continue to put several agencies in a bind, it seems that it may also cause a hassle for new drivers across Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, lawmakers asked each state agency to think about how it would handle a nearly 15 percent budget reduction, should it come to that as they try and fill a nearly $900 million budget shortfall.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said that troopers would be furloughed, a hiring freeze would be put in place and employees would lose their jobs if the agency had to cut its budget by 15 percent.

Officials say the cut would also stop an upgrade to their computer networks, which will affect the rollout of the REAL ID Act.

Now, DPS officials confirmed that budget cuts could also cause the department to close more than two dozen driver’s license exam sites across the state.

Authorities confirmed to the Enid News & Eagle that sites in Ada, Edmond, Norman, Enid, Stillwater, Miami, Grove, Tahlequah, Altus, Shawnee and Chickasha may all be forced to close if the agency is hit with an extensive budget cut.

If that were to happen, that would leave less than a dozen locations open to the public.

Department of Public Safety Capt. Randy Rogers told the newspaper that the agency would not have the personnel needed to staff the sites because of budget cuts over the past two years.

At this point, many of the locations are already operating on reduced hours.

Drivers would still be able to renew their license or update their information at local tag agencies.