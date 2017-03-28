Severe storms possible later today, stay weather aware

*** SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE LATER TODAY. STAY WEATHER AWARE. ***

Showers and storms will move in from western and southern Oklahoma today.

Eastern Oklahoma will remain dry.

Showers and storms will increase in coverage and intensity this evening through midnight.

Click here for KFOR’s Interactive Radar

The main threats are damaging winds, large hail and flooding.

A few tornadoes are possible, mainly in south central Oklahoma (Lawton to Ardmore).

Waves of showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight.

Heavy rain is likely. Scattered showers and a few storms will continue tomorrow morning.

Dry air will wrap into central Oklahoma resulting in sunshine and warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon.

Showers are possible along the cold front in northwestern Oklahoma.

Severe storms are expected in eastern Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Stay tuned to KFOR for the latest!

We’ll keep you 4Warned!