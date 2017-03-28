Silver Alert issued for missing Oklahoma City man with severe dementia

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday night for a missing Oklahoma City man.

They are looking for 63-year-old Bradley Schanz.

He was last seen in the area of NW 23rd and Ann Arbor around 7:41 p.m. wearing a gray OU sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Schanz was seen in a white 2014 Kia Forte with the Oklahoma plate AKB923.

The passenger side head light could possibly be out.

He does have dementia and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Officials say he is in bad condition cognitively.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.