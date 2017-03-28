× “So I can be with family that cares about me,” Sweet girl looking for a home in the country

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jessica loves the farm life, animals and helping others.

She just turned 15 in December, but has spent the past two years in DHS custody.

Right now, she lives in a group home with six other girls. Over the past two years, she says she has been in five separate homes.

When thinking about a permanent home, she dreams of being in the country.

“I love that I can have a bunch of animals,” she said.

She loves being outdoors and is extremely athletic.

“I like to do track. I like to do football. I like to do horseback riding. I like to do fishing,” she said.

“One of my friends, we started playing football in the backyard, throwing it to each other, so we figured we could play football together,” she added.

When she thinks about her dream family, she says she hopes it includes young siblings.

She wants to be a pediatric nurse when she grows up so she can take care of babies.

For now, she wants a family who will not judge her for her traumatic past.

“I want a family that’s not going to do that to me,” Jessica said. “So I can be with family that cares about me.”

A girl who’s had to experience too much in her short life — now looking for a place to call home.

Visit http://www.okdhs.org/ for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

“A Place to Call Home” is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.