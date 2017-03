× Sooners Gain Transfer Wide Receiver

Oklahoma’s football team picked up a transfer on Tuesday when Kentucky wide receiver Jeff Badet announced he would transfer to the Sooners next season.

Badet will graduate from Kentucky in May, and as a graduate transfer, will be eligible to play immediately next season.

Badet led the Southeastern Conference in average yards per catch last season, and he played for OU coach Bob Stoops’ brother Mark, who is the head coach at Kentucky.