Teen convicted of throwing infant out a window is sentenced to probation

OMAHA, Neb. – A Nebraska teenager who was convicted of throwing her newborn baby out of a second-story window will not serve any jail time.

Originally, 16-year-old Antonia Lopez was charged as an adult on one count of felony child abuse resulting in death.

Investigators told KPTM that Lopez gave birth to a premature baby in September at her apartment. Police say Lopez threw the baby out of the second-story window before telling her mother.

Officials say Lopez’s mother tried to give the baby CPR, but the infant died at a nearby hospital.

The case against Lopez was moved to juvenile court after she admitted to the crime.

On Friday, she was sentenced by a judge to probation in an effort to get her “back on the right track,” KETV reports.

As part of the probation, Lopez must live in a group home, must deactivate her Facebook account, serve 50 hours of community service and receive counseling.