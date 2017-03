SPUR, Texas – Authorities in Texas are investigating a deadly accident that claimed three lives on Tuesday afternoon.

According to KLBK, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Dickens County Sheriff’s Department were called to a crash in Spur, Texas.

Officials say it was close to an area that was under a tornado warning at the time.

Reports on Twitter indicate that the crash possibly involved a crew of storm chasers.

Extremely bad news west of Spur TX. I'm at a scene of triple fatality accident two are storm chasers. #txwx @NWSLubbock — Kat Piotrowski (@TwisterChasers) March 28, 2017

Extremely bad news west of Spur TX. I'm at a scene of triple fatality accident two are storm chasers. #txwx @NWSLubbock — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017

However, the victims names have not been released at this time.