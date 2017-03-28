× Tornado watch issued for several counties in southwestern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties in southwestern Oklahoma.

On Tuesday afternoon, a tornado watch went into effect for the following counties:

Beckham

Caddo

Carter

Comanche

Cotton

Garvin

Grady

Greer

Harmon

Jackson

Jefferson

Kiowa

Love

McClain

Murray

Stephens

Tillman

Washita.

Click here for updated watches and warnings across the state.

The watch remains in effect until 11 p.m.

Click here to see live interactive radar.