Tornado watch issued for several counties in southwestern Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties in southwestern Oklahoma.
On Tuesday afternoon, a tornado watch went into effect for the following counties:
- Beckham
- Caddo
- Carter
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Garvin
- Grady
- Greer
- Harmon
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Kiowa
- Love
- McClain
- Murray
- Stephens
- Tillman
- Washita.
The watch remains in effect until 11 p.m.