Up-to-the-minute Oklahoma Severe Weather Watches and Warnings
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Tornado watch issued for several counties in southwestern Oklahoma

Posted 3:46 pm, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 03:55PM, March 28, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties in southwestern Oklahoma.

On Tuesday afternoon, a tornado watch went into effect for the following counties:

  • Beckham
  • Caddo
  • Carter
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Greer
  • Harmon
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Kiowa
  • Love
  • McClain
  • Murray
  • Stephens
  • Tillman
  • Washita.

Click here for updated watches and warnings across the state.

The watch remains in effect until 11 p.m.

Click here to see live interactive radar.