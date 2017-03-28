Two facing federal charges in Oklahoma for internet dating scam

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are facing federal charges in Oklahoma for an internet dating scam.

Officials say Ken Ejimofor Ezeah, from Nigeria, and Akunna Ejiofor, from Houston, conspired to commit wire fraud.

The victim listed in court documents is from Grady County, Oklahoma.

Ken Ezeah has already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

He’s currently in the Grady County Jail.

Akunna Ejimofor was in court today for the start of her jury trial.

According to testimony by FBI agents Tuesday the two conspired to deceive women on dating websites such as match.com and farmersonly.com.

Agents testified the two would set up fake profiles in order to develop a romantic online relationship with victims.

They claimed to be successful financial advisers or affiliated with charitable causes.

As the relationship progressed, the defendants would make inquiries about their potential victim’s finances and convince them that their money was not safe.

They would then convince their victims to transfer money to them, promising to manage their money and investments for them.

Court records show a victim from Oklahoma wire transferred a little more than $1-million into a bank account at Barclays Bank in London.