Woman arrested for harboring man who shot, killed Oklahoma officer

TECUMSEH, Okla. - A woman who was with a man accused of shooting and killing an Oklahoma police officer is now facing charges.

Brooklyn Williams was the woman driving the car with Byron Shepard just before Shepard shot and killed Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney.

On Tuesday morning, Williams was interviewed at the Pottawatomie County District Attorney's Task Force office and subsequently booked into the Pottawatomie County Safety Center on a charge of harboring a fugitive.

Williams told investigators she'd been in a relationship with Shepard since December.

She said "she knew Shepard had warrants for his arrest and that she and Shepard agreed to stay away from each other to keep Williams from getting into trouble," according to the affidavit.

But on March 25, she invited Shepard "to stay the night with her" at her Tecumseh residence.

And she told investigators "she was aware Shepard still had active warrants for his arrest."

The next night, she said Shepard gave her some meth to smoke and then they left her house in her mother's car to get something to drink.

However, Officer Terney pulled them over at Gordon Cooper and Benson Park in Tecumseh.

She said Shepard told Officer Terney "his name was James Bishop" and that he told her he was about to go to jail.

She says when Officer Terney returned and asked Shepard to step out of the car, Shepard took off running.

"Williams said she heard the officer tell Shepard to stop running or he would tase him," the report states. "Williams said she heard the taser go off twice then heard gunshots."

Williams is being held on $75,000 bond.

Officer Terney died on Monday from injuries he sustained after being shot three times.

He was just 22-years-old and had been with the Tecumseh Police Department for about a year.