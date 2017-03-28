Woman found with man accused in Tecumseh police officer’s death arrested

TECUMSEH, Okla. – A woman who was found with the man accused of killing a Tecumseh police officer has been arrested.

Officials say Brooklyn Williams is facing a charge for harboring a fugitive.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Officer Justin Terney attempted to pull over a vehicle near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper.

When the vehicle stopped, the passenger, identified as 36-year-old Byron Shepard, jumped out of the car and ran.

Police say Williams was the driver of the car.

Terney was able to tase the suspect, but police said the suspect was unaffected by the taser.

At that point, officers said Shepard allegedly shot Terney three times.

Terney returned fire, striking Shepard approximately four times.

The officer and the suspect were both transported to a local hospital.

Officials say Terney underwent emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition.

However, police confirmed the officer succumbed to his injuries and passed away just before 9 a.m.

Shepard also underwent surgery and remains in the ICU.

He was last listed in critical condition.

Williams was taken into custody at the scene.

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed she was arrested for harboring a fugitive.

She was arrested and booked into a Pottawatomie jail.