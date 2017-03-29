20 cows found starved to death on Oklahoma farm

FORT GIBSON, Okla. – Muskogee County deputies made a gruesome discovery at a farm in Fort Gibson.

20 cows, who had been starved to death, were found in the field.

Court documents obtained by Fox 23 say deputies responded to the scene after hearing reports about dead cows.

Upon arrival, they found 20 dead cows, some were lined up while others were scattered in a field.

Officials said there were some cows that were alive.

But they were in such poor shape, they were not able to stand up.

Documents also say the cows were “deprived of food, drink, and proper care.”

A suspect has been arrested in the case.

He is facing animal cruelty charges.