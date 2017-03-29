Burned body found in Stillwater field, state authorities investigating

STILLWATER, Okla. – State authorities are investigating after a burned body was found in a Stillwater field.

Around 3:30 a.m., firefighters were called to extinguish a fire in rural Payne County near 68th and E. Range Rd.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered a badly burned male body.

The Payne County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 4 a.m.

Deputies then called agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the case.

Authorities are working on identifying the man.

At this time, officials have not said whether or not if they believe foul play was involved.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you are asked to call 1-800-522-8017.