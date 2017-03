Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A crash in the northbound lanes of I-235 slowed down traffic Wednesday morning.

Traffic going northbound on I-235 came to a stand still for hours after an SUV hydroplaned into a car near N.E. 50th around 6 a.m.

One of the passengers told NewsChannel 4 everyone is conscious; however the man in the SUV is being checked out by EMSA.

The area of road was closed overnight due to flooding.

When it was reopened, the crash halted traffic once again.