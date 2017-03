OKLAHOMA CITY- The Dallas school district is coming after Oklahoma teachers.

It’s a large scale recruiting campaign on social media.

But, tomorrow, Dallas ISD officials plan to interview teachers in Oklahoma City and hiring many on the spot.

Dallas schools promise teachers more money in their first year on the job than they could hope to make with 25 years of classroom experience in Oklahoma.

Interviews are March 30 to April 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Embassy Suites.