EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond woman who took home the gold and silver medals during the Special Olympics was honored in her hometown.

Earlier this month, Nikki Schilling won a gold medal in the Alpine Intermediate Giant Slalom during the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

On Wednesday, Schilling was honored at an EPS transportation center safety meeting in Edmond.

3,000 athletes were expected to attend the Games along with 1,100 coaches representing 110 countries.