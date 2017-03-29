Family members still searching for answers months after brutal murder of mother, son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Before the spot along N.W. 80th St. was an empty lot, it was a happy home where a mother cared deeply about her son.

However, that came to tragic end back in December when their lives were cut short.

“I miss my baby, I miss my baby girl so much every day,” said Ruth Mason.

41-year-old Julie Mason and her 7-year-old son were murdered in their home before it was set on fire.

This week, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office released the autopsy reports.

Julie's mother, Ruth Mason, can't stomach to read the reports.

“I have not brought myself to actually look at it, or go to the police station to pick it up. I can't do it,” she said.

Mason was stabbed more than 30 times, in her back, face and head.

At least six of those wounds were consistent with self-defense.

She also had a broken jaw and first and third-degree burns to her body.

“You never know 'till it happens to you,” said Mason.

Oklahoma City police tell us the investigation is still ongoing but they have not made any arrests in the murders.

“Unfortunately, they don't have anything. Well, they don't have enough,” she said.

Ruth Mason just hopes justice is served soon before another family is ripped apart.

“I'm scared it's not going to get solved in time to save somebody else,” she said.

And even though the pain is still unbearable, Mason has a message for those who may know who is responsible for the death of her family.

“If you know who did this or you did this, clear your conscience, turn yourself in,” Mason said.

Mason is still offering a cash reward for any information that can lead to an arrest. If you know anything that can help, you are urged to contact Oklahoma City CrimeStoppers.