Flooding causes accidents, traffic in construction zone on I-235

OKLAHOMA CITY – Early Wednesday morning, flooding caused accidents leading to a traffic jam for several hours on Broadway Extension in the middle of a construction zone.

Part of an $88 million construction project on I-235 includes widening the interstate to six lanes plus auxiliary lanes between N. 36th and N. 50th.

The project also includes reconstructing the interstate which will help fix reoccurring flooding issues.

On Wednesday morning, witnesses told NewsChannel 4 they saw several vehicles hydroplane on the section of the interstate which slowed down traffic for nearly two hours.

ODOT officials continue to remind drivers to take alternate routes if possible.