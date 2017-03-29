× Grand jury looking into brutal unsolved murder of Anadarko pastor

ANADARKO, Okla. – It has been almost eight years since an Anadarko pastor was found brutally murdered inside her church.

On August 23, 2009, investigators were called to the Worthy Temple Christ Holy Sanctified Church in Anadarko after learning about a body being found inside.

Once inside, authorities quickly realized that the church’s pastor, Carol Daniels, had been brutally murdered.

An autopsy report indicated that Daniels had been stabbed several times, and her head was nearly severed from her body. Police reports state that Daniels’ body was posed in the form of a cross.

The brutal crime sent shock waves through the town of Anadarko.

While investigators continued to investigate the case, they said they received very few leads over the years.

“We want to solve this case as badly as anyone wants us to solve it,” Jessica Brown, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, told NewsChannel 4 in 2012. “It’s just a matter of being able to find the leads and follow those leads and we will continue to do that until we bring justice to Carol Daniels’ and her family.”

No arrests were ever made in the case, but it seems that a grand jury may be looking into an alleged suspect.

According to NewsOK, the state’s multicounty grand jury is looking into whether a drug dealer played a role in Daniels’ death.

The grand jury was hearing testimony about Denise Kay Cooper. Court documents indicate that Cooper has been convicted of assault and battery charges and distribution of a controlled substance.

Even if the grand jury finds that there is evidence that Cooper played a role in Daniels’ murder, she will never go before a judge in the case.

NewsOK reports that Cooper died from cancer earlier this year.