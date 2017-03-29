“He did everything right,” District attorney emotional as investigation continues into police officer’s murder

WARNING: This video may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man accused of killing a Tecumseh police officer was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday.

Now, the district attorney has released the dash cam video from the traffic stop.

“You got your driver’s license and registration ready?” Officer Justin Terney asked Brooklyn Williams in a traffic stop Sunday night.

Williams gave Officer Terney her real name, but Byron Shepard lied from the very beginning, telling Officer Terney his name is James Bishop.

Dispatch, of course couldn’t find that false identity, and Shepard proceeded to make small talk with the 22-year-old officer.

“Y’all been busy?” Shepard asked.

“Nope, it’s Sunday man,” Officer Terney replied.

“That don’t mean nothing,” Shepard said.

“Never busy on a Sunday, not around here,” Officer Terney said.

Later Officer Terney told Shepard he needed to be honest and give him some identification.

Then, the video shows Shepard running off into a wooded area.

You can hear Officer Terney screaming, “You’re going to get tased! Stop!”

District Attorney Richard Smothermon said Officer Terney tased Shepard as they cleared a fence.

Then a backup officer, who trained Officer Terney, yelled “Get on the ground, get on the ground!”

In the video, you can hear Officer Terney say “Central, I’ve been hit.”

“We believe Officer Terney returned fire after he was hit,” Smothermon said.

Smothermon said Terney was shot twice, and Shepard was shot at least three times.

The prosecutor, emotional on Wednesday afternoon, said Terney did everything right.

“He did the least evasive things, the least intrusive things. He was the perfect gentleman to both the driver of the vehicle and the suspect,” Smothermon said.

Shepard was wanted for stealing a pickup and equipment from an oil drilling company.

His actions Sunday night were an apparent attempt to keep running from police.

Instead, it ended with the death of a beloved officer.

“He could have been arrested, made bond the next day, been out, fought his non-violent crime, but he chose not to. He chose to take the life of my officer,” Smothermon said.

Shepard is still in the hospital but was upgraded to serious condition.

Wednesday, Smothermon said it’s too early to determine whether to seek the death penalty against Shepard.

Funeral services for Terney are set for Friday afternoon in Canadian, his hometown.