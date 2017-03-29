Hoof prints being painted throughout Enid to celebrate 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail

ENID, Okla. – If you travel through the city of Enid, you may notice something a little different!

Employees with the City of Enid are painting hoof prints through the town marking the original Chisholm Trail.

Communities across Oklahoma are also participating in the anniversary of the trail.

The trail began in Texas, goes through Oklahoma, and ends in Kansas.

It was a major route that was used to drive cattle out of Texas from 1867-1884.

2017 will be the 150th anniversary of The Chisholm Trail.

You can also visit the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Oklahoma!