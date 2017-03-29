× Local clerk arrested for embezzlement after reporting robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local clerk was arrested for embezzlement after reporting a robbery earlier this week.

On March 26, 2017, Monica Miller, 22, called police saying Christie’s Toy Box, in the 3100 block of N. May, was robbed.

Miller was the clerk on duty at the time of the alleged robbery.

She told police that a man armed with a knife came into the store, held the knife to her back and then demanded money.

However, when authorities looked at surveillance video, they did see a man enter the store, but there was no knife.

According to the police report, when the officer looked at the surveillance video, he noted the alleged robbery seemed too casual and did not occur the way Miller reported.

Surveillance video also showed Miller taking money from the safe earlier in the day, the police report stated.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on embezzlement charges.