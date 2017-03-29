McLoud man posts tribute song to fallen Tecumseh officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCLOUD, Okla. - A McLoud man's tribute song to a fallen officer is gaining attention online.

On March 27, Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney, 22, passed away after being shot by Byron Shepard, a man who was wanted for concealing stolen property.

Terney was a rookie with the Tecumseh Police Department, and it was his first year on the force.

After Terney heard about the deadly shooting, he took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen officer.

“22 years old. That's just way too young. He goes out and does it because he loves it,” Haley said.

“They go out and give 110%. They put their life on the line every single day, and there's no way to be able to repay them for what they do for us,” Haley said.

Haley knows firsthand the dangers of being on the police force.

He was a police officer himself.

He was taught by his late brother-in-law who died seven years ago.

“He was one of the ones that trained me here. Taught me everything I knew about it. The thought he wasn't doing it. I couldn't do it anymore,” he said.

So now, this singer/songwriter performs a song written about his late brother-in-law, always wearing a personalized guitar strap in his name.

It's a way for him to cope with his own loss.

He posted the song about Officer Terney on his Facebook in hopes it will reach the Terney family.

“Try and support or help the family out or anything. There's just no way to describe it. It's just heart-wrenching and it hurts,” Haley said.

In a matter of a few hours, Officer Terney's family reached out with a special request.

“They were looking for one more song to play at his funeral Friday and they asked me if I would be opposed to them playing this song for his funeral and I was absolutely not. That's an honor,” he said.

It's a written memorial for a young officer gone much too soon.

“As they brought him home for the last ride he ever took,” the lyrics read.

So far, Haley's song called "Heartbeat Blue" has been viewed more than 15,000 times.

The funeral for Justin Terney will be this Friday at 2 p.m. at the Canadian High School auditorium.

Haley said he will there to support the family.