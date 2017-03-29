× Norman man arrested on child predator charges after allegedly attempting to meet 14-year-old for sex

NORMAN, Okla. – A Norman man was arrested on child predator charges after allegedly attempting to meet a 14-year-old who he met online for sex.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, officials say James Parkman, 27, of Norman, contacted a 14-year-old girl on a social media website.

However, the girl was actually a member of the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office working as a Task Force Member with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Officials say Parkman believed the girl lived in Canadian County.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, Parkman almost immediately initiated a sexual dialogue with the girl in which he described a list of his favorite sex acts.

Authorities say Parkman even asked the girl for photographs and wanted to Facetime.

Parkman then reportedly asked to meet the girl.

That is when the undercover deputy told Parkman she lived in an apartment complex near S.W. 15th and Mustang Rd.

The undercover deputy who was pretending to be the 14-year-old girl also told Parkman that her parents wouldn’t be home all evening.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, officials say Parkman texted the undercover deputy that he was on his way.

When Parkman arrived, he was arrested by deputies.

“When my investigators stepped out of their vehicle right next to Parkman and identified themselves, Parkman began screaming ‘I didn’t do anything, I didn’t do anything,’ but we had more than enough for a solid child predator arrest,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Parkman was booked into the Canadian County Jail for soliciting sex with a minor through use of technology.

His bond was set at $50,000.