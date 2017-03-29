× Officials investigate fatal officer-involved shooting near Byars

BYARS, Okla. – Officials are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting near Byars.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday on 3rd and Byars Avenue.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a driver when a high-speed chase ensued.

Reportedly, shots were then fired and the deputy hit the driver.

Officials said the driver has died and the deputy was not injured.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office has asked OSBI to assist in the investigation.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 is headed to the scene.