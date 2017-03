Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Dodgers unveiled renovations to the second level of the Bricktown Ballpark's luxury suite area on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Diamond Lounge has been turned into the Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Club, with the space doubled and a view of the field now available.

It's part of the Dodgers celebration of the 20th season of minor league baseball at the Bricktown Ballpark.