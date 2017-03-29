× Oklahoma City man arrested for allegedly shooting uncle’s girlfriend

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 24-year-old Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he allegedly shot his uncle’s girlfriend inside their home.

On March 28, officers were called to a home along S.E. 51st St. following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with a bullet wound to her shoulder.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s boyfriend told police that his nephew became angry at him because he wanted to come over and drink.

The victim told authorities that 24-year-old Erik Craven showed up to the home with an AK-style rifle and a pistol and wanted to see his uncle.

When she told him that he was asleep, Craven reportedly threatened to kill them, adding that he would be back.

Before he left, the victim said Craven allegedly fired several rounds into the ground.

The victim said she went back to the bedroom to lie down.

Several minutes later, she said several gunshots came through the bedroom window.

The victim’s boyfriend said that he got onto the ground and yelled for the victim to get down, but he soon realized that she had been hit.

Craven was arrested on complaints of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, threatening to perform an act of violence and using a vehicle to facilitate the international discharge of a firearm.