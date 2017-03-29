Oklahoma teacher arrested for assaulting a police officer

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma teacher is in hot water after allegedly attacking an officer during an arrest.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that they were called to an accident after a driver ran a red light.

The crash was not serious, but officials say the driver of the car, 29-year-old Joshua Wann, reportedly smelled like Listerine and alcohol when officers got to the scene.

FOX 23 reports that Wann failed several field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

When police brought Wann to the jail, officers noticed that he had moved his handcuffs from behind his back to his front.

“As soon as he gets out of the car, he basically squares off with the officer and lunges at him, punching him across the face,” said Officer James Koch, with the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Authorities say the officer was hit with the handcuffs, and Wann was tased.

He was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device, obstructing an officer and felony assault and battery on a police officer.

Wann teaches English at Broken Arrow High School.

“BAPS is dismayed to learn of one of our teacher’s recent arrest. We do not tolerate this type of behavior and are working with the proper authorities to effectively address this matter,” the district said in a statement.