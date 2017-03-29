× Plans for future MAPS 3 Park moving along

OKLAHOMA CITY – Plans for a future park in Oklahoma City are moving along.

The Oklahoma City Council voted Tuesday to approve final plans and specifications for the 40-acre upper section of the MAPS 3 Park, with a scheduled groundbreaking set for this summer.

City staff will solicit bids from contractors to build the park, which is scheduled to be finished in spring 2019.

“The new park will be a place people will meet to enjoy the trails and water features, gather for concerts and events, spend time with their children, family and friends in a natural setting in the heart of a thriving city,” Mayor Mick Cornett said.

The plans call for colorful use of native plants, woodland areas, amenities for accessibility, a café, a stage, a lake and more.

An expansive oval green space is the focus of the top half of the upper park, including a stage developed with the help of local performing arts groups.

It will serve as a centerpiece for small- and large-scale events at the park.

A boathouse will sit on the northwestern shore of the lake, which will be south of the oval.

Park visitors can check out paddleboats or use a covered seating area.

Other modern amenities to be featured in the park include a play pavilion and playground, a covered event pavilion and a café.

A long, tree-lined promenade and walking paths get visitors from place to place.

The MAPS 3 Park will connect the core of downtown OKC to the north shore of the Oklahoma River.

The 40-acre upper park will extend from the future Oklahoma City Boulevard south to Interstate 40, where the Skydance Bridge will connect it to the 30-acre lower section.

It will be served by the MAPS 3 OKC Streetcar and sit west of the MAPS 3 Convention Center.

The lower park is scheduled to be finished in 2021.

Click here to see a map of the upper section based on its final plans and specifications.

Mayor Cornett and the Oklahoma City Council are asking the public to help name the park.

The City is accepting name ideas online until April 7.

A committee will then select finalists for a public vote, and the winner will be unveiled at the north section’s groundbreaking early this summer.

To submit a name, visit the city’s website.